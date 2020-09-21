Tennis | “You’re Crazy” – Novak Djokovic’s frustration at tennis matches is still evident in surprising snatches

Djokovic will play in the final of the Rome Masters tournament today, Monday, but in previous rounds, the player has had time to show his frustration.

Tennis number one player on the world list Novak Djokovic will play his first tournament in Rome since his rejection in the US Open. In New York, the Serb was rejected after he had frustratedly hit the ball so that it hit the line judge’s throat.

In the Rome Masters tournament, frustrations due to frustration have continued, he says Aftonbladet.

Germany in the second quarter Dominik Köpfer against Djokovic broke his racket when he lost the lot. However, Djokovic won the match.

“My anger is sometimes visible. That’s by no means the best message, especially for young players watching matches, ”Djokovic said.

Sunday in the semi-finals of Norway Casper Ruudia against Djokovic did not like the actions of the Chief Judge.

“You’re insane,” Djokovic roared and received a warning.

Djokovic won the semi-finals directly in two sets.

“I deserved a warning. I didn’t say beautiful things. I got frustrated with the Chief Judge, but it doesn’t matter. Everyone makes mistakes and it happened at a fierce stage of the struggle. ”

In the final on Monday, Djokovic will face Germany Diego Schwartzmaninwho won the semi-finals Rafael Nadalin. Djokovic and Nadal both have a record 35 wins in Masters tournaments, so on Monday Djokovic could rise past Nadal’s winnings.