Tennis | Young star Iga Swiatek, 19, overwhelmingly took over the French championship

October 10, 2020
Ken suffered a left thigh injury for which he received treatment.

Polish Every Swiatek kept up his style until the end of the tennis French Open. Swaitek won the women’s singles championship by far as she covered the United States Sofia Keninin 6–4, 6–1.

As soon as the championship was over, Swiatek ran into the stands to hug his relatives, coaches and close friends. This has become a tradition, but made a spontaneous movement even during the corona constraints.

The final did not make it into the big games, mainly due to Kenin’s weak and uneven performance. Kenini could be hampered by strong taping of his left thigh. Ken even got treatment on his feet in the 2-1 situation in the second set.

