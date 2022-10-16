Tennis | You rarely see such bad courts – the ATP tennis tournament was suspended

The tournament organized in Naples saw fields in exceptionally poor condition.

Tennis qualifiers for the men’s ATP tour’s 250-level tournament had to be suspended in Naples on Saturday after players refused to play.

The reason for the refusal was the exceptionally poor condition of the fields.

Italian journalist Antonello Perillon The video shared on Twitter shows that large pieces have come off the surface of the field.

Other pictures also show clear seams and unevenness on the surface of the field.

The tournament organizers announced that the reason was the field supplier Mapei, one of the leading players in the field. Saturday and Sunday’s qualifying matches were moved away from the tennis club while the courts were being repaired.

“The matches of the main series of the tournament will start as planned on Monday”, the organizers commented in the announcement.

The first place in the tournament is Chile Nicolas Jarrywhich is ranked 107th in the world.