TTennis player Caroline Wozniacki has started her comeback with an impressive win. More than three and a half years after her last professional match at the Australian Open 2020, the Dane won her opening duel at the WTA tournament in Montreal, Canada. Wozniacki won 6-2, 6-2 against Kimberly Birrell of Australia. The former world number one, who announced her return at the end of June, was already in very good shape.

The tournament in Montreal is her preparation for the US Open, which will take place in New York on August 28th. She “still has goals that I want to achieve. I want to show my children that you can make your dreams come true, regardless of age or role,” the mother of two justified her return to the tennis tour. In the magazine “Vogue” she made it clear that she continues to pursue the highest goals. “Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this.”

Wozniacki is considered one of the greatest sports stars Denmark has ever produced. She sealed her temporary farewell to tennis in April 2022 with a farewell show match against Angelique Kerber in Copenhagen. The Dane was at the top of the women’s world rankings for a total of 71 weeks in her career, and in Australia she celebrated her only Grand Slam victory to date in 2018.

Zverev wins opening match in Toronto

The German tennis Olympic champion Alexander Zverev reached the second round at the ATP tournament in Toronto. Nine days after his final victory on clay in Hamburg, Zverev won the hard court tournament against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 3). In the second round he meets the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who surprisingly clearly won 6:0, 6:2 against the American JJ Wolf.







Zverev showed no major problems when switching from clay to hard court and was also able to rely on his serve despite the strong wind. “It was difficult conditions, as you can see from my hair,” joked the 26-year-old world number 16.