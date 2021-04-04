Tennis | World’s number one player Ashleigh Barty traveled to Miami for a day and a half, won the tournament and slammed his reviewers

After the finals, attention was drawn to the speeches about the world’s number one player.

Australian Ashleigh Barty know exactly how to build a tennis career. He won the Miami Masters by defeating the Canadian Bianca Andreescun in the final 6–3, 4–0.

The match was leaning towards Barty when Andreescu injured his leg and had to eventually give up in the second set.

Bartylle the tournament was anything but easy. He traveled from Brisbane, Australia for 50 hours to Miami, suffered a time difference and had to face speeches related to his place as the world’s number one player. In addition, in the first round match, Barty had to clear the match ball Kristina Kucova against.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus last year, Barty paused for a long break from competition, but retained his number one spot on the WTA list when the ranking system was changed.

The points earned last longer and no one was forced to play because of it, even though the tournaments continued late last summer.

Barty played his last tournament in Qatar at the end of February last year, until he returned to the fields only in the Yarra Valley tournament at the turn of January-February.

A long pause lifted skeptics out of their holes and tennis circles began talking about Barty’s number one spot and how deserving it can be considered.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone,” Barty acknowledged to his suspects after the Miami Masters. “I know exactly the amount of work I do with my team behind the scenes.”

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about rankings, but I haven’t played in a year and I haven’t been able to increase my points either,” Barty said according to news agency AFP.

“It’s true that no points dropped out, but no more came. Some of the players had the opportunity to increase their own points, so I think I deserve a place first. ”

In Miami Barty also proved on the field that his place is at the top of the WTA list. Barty defeated a handsome line of top players in the tournament. They stayed on the trip Arina Sabalenka (WTA-8), Elina Svitolina (5) and Andreescu, ninth in the finals.

Barty won the French championship in June 2019 and rose to number one in the world in the fall of the same year. He has held number one since then, although he missed the US Open and the French Open last fall.

Barty is fully aware of the criticism made by the Japanese Naomi Osaka would like to be seen as the number one player. Osaka won the US Open last fall and the Australian Open this year. Barty survived the quarterfinals in Australia.

“Everyone has the right to their opinion. That’s totally ok. I have no control over what people think and say. I think we’re at the top of the rankings, ”Barty said, referring to Osaka, which is second on the list.

In Miami, Osaka lost 0–6, 4–6 in the semi-finals to Maria Sakkar of Greece.

It was a conscious decision that Barty remained at home in Australia as the coronavirus raged around the world. This year, he plans to play the full program, which will continue after the Charleston tournament in mass field competitions in Europe.

Sources: WTA tennis and AFP.