Tennis | World number one player Iga Swiatek rose from adversity to become the champion of the French Open

Unranked Karolina Muchova gave Iga Swiatek a hard time, but the world’s number one player emerged victorious even in difficult situations.

Tennis the number one player in the women’s world rankings, from Poland Iga Swiatek emerged from a difficult situation to win the French Open final against the unseeded Czech Republic Karolina Muchova against. Swiatek won the set of the match 6–2, 5–7, 6–4.

Before the final, Swiatek had not lost a single match in the tournament. Swiatek led the second set 4–1, as the 26-year-old Muchova won four straight games to claim the set win.

The 22-year-old Swiatek recovered from the set loss and finally captured the fourth Grand Slam tournament victory of his career. In addition to three French Open titles, Swiatek won the US Open last year.

Modern in professional tennis, Swiatek is only the third female player to win each of her first four Grand Slam finals. Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka have previously succeeded in the same way. Swiatek has won the French Open previously in 2020 and 2022.

Swiatek is the youngest player to win back-to-back French Open titles since Monica Seles, who won back-to-back titles in the early 90s. Justine Hen is the previous female player to win back-to-back titles at the French Open when she won her third straight title there 16 years ago.

In the final the match seemed to turn a couple of times for Muchova, who played well, who is ranked 43rd in the world. At the beginning of the final set, Muchova broke Swiatek’s pass and took a 2–1 lead. Swiatek responded immediately by breaking Muchova’s pass. Muchova broke the pass again when she took a 4–3 lead. From that predicament, Swiatek rose to win the set and the match.

After his victory, Swiatek gave recognition to Muchova in his speech.

“I hope you have many finals ahead of you,” Swiatek said.

“I thank my family. So many people from Poland came here to feel your love. Thank you.”