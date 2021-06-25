Tennis | Women’s singles champion changes at Wimbledon – injury forces title to defend Simona Halep

The Romanian, which ranks third on the world list, announced its decision on Midsummer Eve.

Tennis third on the world rankings for women Simona Halep does not defend his doubles championship in the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The 29-year-old Romanian announced his decision on Midsummer’s Eve in the tournament website.

“It is very sad to announce my withdrawal from the Wimbledon tennis tournament. My basal injury hasn’t completely healed, ”Halep said.

He also missed the French Open due to a rupture of his left calf muscle.

“I gave my all to be ready to play at Wimbledon, which I have special memories of two years ago. I was excited and honored to return to these beautiful fields as a defending champion, but unfortunately my body was of a different opinion and I have to save that feeling for next year now. ”

Halep has won two grand slam tournaments in his career: the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament went unplayed last year due to a coronavirus pandemic. This year’s tournament kicks off on Monday, June 28th.