Tennis | Women’s No. 1 World Choir Choir at Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev packs his compatriot in a couple of hours

Czech Karolina Muchova surprised and rose to the Australian Open semi-finals.

World list women’s number one, Australia Ashleigh Barty surprisedly dropped out of the semi-finals of the Australian Open tennis tournament. Barty lost his doubles semi-finals to the Czech Republic Karolina Muchova differ 6-1, 3-6, and 2-6.

Barty was also ranked No. 1 in the tournament, while Muchova left the race in 25th place. Barty sovereignly controlled the first set, but Muchova collected herself after returning from a medical break.

Muchova admitted he was a bit lost at the beginning of the match.

“He played almost without mistakes,” Muchova said of Barty’s excerpts in the first set.

Muchova’s previous best grand slam finish is to rise to the top eight at Winbledon in 2019.

Muchova described being in the match at first with a bike on his head and needed a break. It helped, and Muchova returned to the race much more competitive.

In the semi-finals In the semi-finals, BradyMuchova from the USA will face Jennifer Brady from the USA, who also won 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1 from Jessica Pegula, USA. Brady placed 22nd in the Australian Open, Pegula was unranked.

The other semi-final pair in the women’s singles is a bright duo, Naomi Osaka of Japan and Serena Williams of the United States.

Advancing to the finals and winning the tournament, Williams would rise to share an all-time record with Margaret Court, who won 24 grand slams.

Russian Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the men’s doubles semi-finals of the Australian Open. He defeated his compatriot in the semi-finals Andrei Rublevin erin 7–5, 6–3, 6–2. The match lasted two hours and five minutes.

Medvedev will face the winner in the semi-finals Rafael Nadal–Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Spaniard and Greek will meet later today in their semi-finals.

In the second semi-final of Russia Aslan Karatsev to sue Serbia Novak Djokovicin, which is ranked No. 1 in the tournament.