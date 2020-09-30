L.aura Siegemund and Julia Görges saved the sporting honor of the German tennis ladies in Paris. The 32-year-old Siegemund prevailed on Tuesday at the French Open against the French Kristina Mladenovic after a great comeback with 7: 5, 6: 3 and moved into the second round.

A little later, 31-year-old Görges followed her: In her only second match after the restart after the month-long Corona break, the Fed Cup player won 6: 3, 6: 7 (4th place against number 19 American Alison Riske) : 7), 6: 1. Görges and Siegemund now meet. Previously, Angelique Kerber, Andrea Petkovic, Anna-Lena Friedsam and Tamara Korpatsch had all lost their opening games.

Experienced Philipp Kohlschreiber is also out. The 36-year-old Augsburg lost in wet and cold weather against the Chilean Cristian Garin 4: 6, 6: 4, 1: 6, 4: 6. Kohlschreiber had to admit defeat after 2:54 hours. Before the Davis Cup player, Alexander Zverev, Dominik Koepfer, Daniel Altmaier and Jan-Lennard Struff had each won their opening games at the Stade Roland Garros.



Thumbs up: Laura Siegemund turns a 1: 5 deficit.

Image: AP





The world number one Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, easily reached the second round. The 33-year-old Serb beat Mikael Ymer from Sweden 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 in Paris on Tuesday. The one-sided game lasted just 1:38 hours. Djokovic showed an almost flawless performance. At the US Open he was disqualified because he had shot down a line judge in frustration with a tennis ball.