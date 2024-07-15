Tennis | Wimbledon winner Harri Heliövaara revealed what he spends his prize money on

Tennis|Harri Heliövaara will next play in the ATP tournament in Washington.

Finn tennis player Harri Heliövaara made history on Saturday by winning his pair of Henry Patten with the Wimbledon men’s doubles championship. Heliövaara became the first Finnish winner of Wimbledon men’s doubles.

On Monday, Heliövaara flew back to Finland from London. A clearly relieved Finnish gambler was seen at the airport.

“Yes, for a few days I have been wondering what really happened. The first night was spent wondering, but the night between Sunday and Monday was spent at the winners’ gala dinner,” said Heliövaara after arriving at the airport.

In the final, the Finnish-British pair defeated the Australians by Max Purcell and by Jordan Thompson.

“Winning Wimbledon has been a dream. The final was a wonderful experience. We went pretty much to the limit in every direction, but luckily we were able to turn such a tight match into a win. Patten is cool to play with. Safe and reliable cooperation.”

Tournament win after Heliövaara experienced a lot of media coverage. The world’s most prestigious tennis tournament also showed its greatness off the court.

“Wimbledon winners are invited to the gala event. The tuxedo was put on and we went to the center of London. We also went to the center court of Wimbledon to take pictures with the boards. Great traditionalism is cherished there.”

Heliövaara received 378,000 euros for the tournament win. A purpose has already been found for the winnings.

“My wife and I already started developing renovation plans. Fireplace room, yard and everything else. Of course, it also helps that you don’t have to think about whether to bring a coach and a physiotherapist along in the future.”

Heliövaara did not admit that he was tired on Monday.

“I don’t feel tired. When you have a 1- and 3-year-old child on the flight, it keeps fatigue at bay.”

After the tournament win, Heliövaara said he would be on vacation the following week. After that, it’s off to the ATP tournament in Washington.