Tennis | Wimbledon to be held next summer, the tournament distributed about 30,000 unused coveted towels to charity

There are many plans to run the tournament, but the dates are June 28-July 11. 2021.

Tennis of the four grand slam tournaments, three were able to be held this year. Only Wimbledon remained unplayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon said on its website that next summer’s tournament is set to take place. Dates are June 28-July 11. 2021.

A decision has been made about gaming, but three solutions are planned for the spectator options. Either it is played for full auditoriums, for limited audiences or, as a last resort, for empty audiences.

In January The biggest concern of the Australian championship tournament was the country’s extensive forest fires and the resulting smoke nuisance. The tournament was able to play fairly normally in Melbourne.

The organizers of the French Open announced in early spring after the coronavirus broke out in Europe, but Roland Garros ’fields will not be played until the fall. That’s what happened. Eventually, Roland Garros was allowed a thousand viewers a day.

New York was for a long time the world’s leading corona center, but the US Open managed to play in the city at the turn of August-September without an audience. In tennis, a bubble procedure familiar from hockey and basketball was used to some extent.

“Our unwavering number one priority is to continue to be healthy and safe for guests, stakeholders, staff and competitors. We also work with the government and health authorities, ”the All England Lawntennis Club wrote on its website.

Wimbledon associated with many traditions. One is champagne and strawberries, of course, but the other is the famous and coveted towels. Each year, a separate towel is designed to match the colors of Wimbledon.

Towels for the 2020 tournament were left unused and the organizers distributed the talks to various charities. The British Red Cross, for example, received 5,000 towels for its refugee program and 2,400 towels went to the homeless. Very many other organizations also received thousands of towels.

“We are especially grateful that our 2020 towels have ended up being used well for very important destinations,” All England Lawntennis Club President Ian Hewitt said.