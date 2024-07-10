Tennis, Paolini among the greats. After Roland Garros, the consecration at Wimbledon: semifinal

After Jannik Sinner here is another star of the tennis. Jasmine Pauline she reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, confirming her high level, given that just a month ago she had reached the final at Roland Garros (both in singles and doubles). The new Italian star is born Castelnuovo of Garfagnana (Lucca) January 4th 1996. His talent has exploded recently, but already in 2017 had been summoned for the first time in Fed-Cupa sign of his tennis skills. Paolini yesterday reached the semi-final of Wimbledon; thanks to this result never achieved by any Italian in the English tournament, the tennis player also signs a new record in the general classification. In fact, from next Monday the blue It will be at least number 5 of the WTA ranking, a position so far reached only by Francesca Slavewhich reached fourth place in 2011, and by Sara Errani in 2013.

He won two tournaments in his career of the major circuit in singles, including the WTA 1000 Dubaithird Italian ever, after Flavia Pen and Camila Georgeto win a tournament of this category. The 6-2, 6-1 that she handed out in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon singles to Emma Navarredaughter of a billionaire whose grandfather had emigrated from Naples to the USA, the legitimate one as candidate for the final victoryand Navarro herself certifies it: “If she plays like this, no one can stop her.“.

Paolini is the female answer to Sinnerdifferent in every way except one point: humility. And, if we want, honesty. She is asked how and why of the his sporting explosionand she is the first to be surprised: “My strength is in the speed of my movementsin moving on the field. If I think that the first time I played on grass I fell, it makes me laugh. I expected to do something good, but not this much”. The confidence, the discipline. Even the friendship with a veteran like Sara Errani who involved her in the double project, “and that It helped me a lot with volleys: Before the ball was burning meNow I feel much more comfortable“.