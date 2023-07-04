Tennis | Wawrinka softened Ruusuvuori in the opening round of Wimbledon

Ruusuvuori is ranked 47th in the most recent world list and was thus even the favorite for the match

Finland Emil Ruusuvuoren the job was cut short in the men’s singles of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. He lost to Switzerland late on Monday night in the opening round to Stan Wawrinka as 5–7, 5–7, 4–6.

Ruusuvuori is ranked 47th in the most recent world list and was thus even the favorite for the match. However, Wawrinka, the 38-year-old gambler ranked 88th, varied the tempo throughout the match, served accurately and softened up the 24-year-old Finn in just under two and a half hours.

Wawrinka will face the winner of the match in the second round Thomas Martin Etcheverry– Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Etcheverry is ranked 29th in the tournament and is ranked 32nd in the world.