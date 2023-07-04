Tuesday, July 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Wawrinka softened Ruusuvuori in the opening round of Wimbledon

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis | Wawrinka softened Ruusuvuori in the opening round of Wimbledon

Ruusuvuori is ranked 47th in the most recent world list and was thus even the favorite for the match

Finland Emil Ruusuvuoren the job was cut short in the men’s singles of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. He lost to Switzerland late on Monday night in the opening round to Stan Wawrinka as 5–7, 5–7, 4–6.

Ruusuvuori is ranked 47th in the most recent world list and was thus even the favorite for the match. However, Wawrinka, the 38-year-old gambler ranked 88th, varied the tempo throughout the match, served accurately and softened up the 24-year-old Finn in just under two and a half hours.

Wawrinka will face the winner of the match in the second round Thomas Martin EtcheverryBernabe Zapata Miralles. Etcheverry is ranked 29th in the tournament and is ranked 32nd in the world.

#Tennis #Wawrinka #softened #Ruusuvuori #opening #Wimbledon

See also  One dead and two injured in a shooting at the Xcaret theme park in the Riviera Maya
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
To the fence! A municipal police officer is arrested for rape in Sonora

To the fence! A municipal police officer is arrested for rape in Sonora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result