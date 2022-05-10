Rome – Only one will remain. Because the Fognini-Sinner derby the second round will decide who will be the only blue who, after the collective defeat, male and female, in the first rounds, will hold the Italian flag high in the second round of the scoreboard.

But the importance of the match on the Central, Wednesday 11 May at 7 pm, it is not only due to a question of Italian representation in the Master 1000 of the capital, deprived, even before starting, of the Roman Matteo Berrettini and the other injured Lorenzo Musetti. Sewer against the fox, as Jannik calls himself, an Italian and football derby (Fabio supports Inter, Sinner is crazy for Milan) that will divide the audience of the Forum, is an absolute first: between the two, who have become a surprise couple in Davis’ double (but here in Rome Fognini is back with his historical partner Simone Bolelli) there are no precedents.

On the one hand, the 34-year-old from Liguriain his 17th participation in the Internationals, today dropped to 57th place in the ranking but three years ago in ninth place, 17 million dollars collected in career prize money who after the victory against Thiem has declared that he will continue to play as long as he retains the ability to get angry (hopefully a little less than it has done so far).

On the other hand, the twenty-year-old Sinner, on his fourth participation in the Internationals (in 2019 he landed for the first time in the main draw of a Master 1000 from pre-qualifications), number 13 in the world ranking (already 9, his best ranking last year) a path as a prodigy tennis player who had the misfortune of being overshadowed by one who is younger than him, the nineteen year old Alcaraz.

