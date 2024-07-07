Tennis | Vic Seixas has died – was the oldest member of the Hall of Fame

American a tennis legend Vic Seixas died on Friday, said the ATP tour on its pages. Seixas was 100 years old, and he was the oldest living member of the international tennis Hall of Fame.

Seixas won a total of 15 grand slam titles in his long career. Two of them came in singles, after Seixas won Wimbledon in 1953 and the US Open a year later. He won five grand slams in doubles and eight in mixed doubles. Seixas played in the US Open a record 28 times between 1940 and 1969.

In the national team competition in the Davis Cup too, Seixas worked: he won 38 matches and lost 17. He was seven times in a row in the US team that reached the final match of the competition in the 1950s. There was only one final victory (1954), the other six times the United States lost to Australia, which dominated the competition at the time.