The day that started with Emil Ruusuvuori’s qualifiers was broken in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Finland tennis Emil Rose Mountain the road was broken for the first round of the ATP-250 tournament in Cologne. Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina took a 7-5, 6-4 win with his more varied game and continues the race.

Davidovich Fokina belongs to the same age group of those born in 1999 as Rose Mountain, but is a small step ahead. His ATP ranking is 71, with Rose Mountain barely fitting in at just a hundred.

Differential was also small on the ground, but was visible in many places. Where Rose Mountain tried to live with its mere basic beats, Davidovich Fokina messed up the rhythm with stoppers, lower turns and even nasty side turns.

Davidovich Fokina took his place on the field. He lured the stopper to the Rose Mountain net and lifted over the skillful embossing. The match ended when Ruusuvuori’s knockdown flew long.

Rose lining lost their input to two basic hitting errors in the first batch settlement phase. First the ball sank wide and at the next point he hit the net.

In situation 3-3 of the second batch, similar errors occurred. First the knuckle sank wide and afterwards he struck the knuckle into the net. Davidovich Fokina thanked and took the break to 4-3.

In the second installment, that feed-in break was enough when the Spaniard kept his own feeds.

Along the match, Ruusuvuori ground the sheet metal according to the same formula and no large variations were seen. When the basic punches did not pave the way for further action, nothing else replaced it. At the current ATP level, Rose Mountain still needs a dose of more power in its game – feed and feed response.

Rose lining survived the qualifiers for the Köln government tournament. The loss of the opening round was thus not a complete disaster, but was backed by successful qualifiers.