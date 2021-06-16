Tennis | Venus Williams and Andy Murray get wild cards to Wimbledon, whose prize money has dropped from the previous time

The Wimbledon tennis tournament will be handing out prize money of just over € 40 million this year.

Last the historically unplayed Wimbledon tennis tournament will make a comeback this year.

The tournament, which kicks off on June 28, will feature two former champions with wild cards whose extracts from recent years have not been sufficient for automatic entry.

Five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams, 40, got a wild card in the women’s singles. The American, who dropped out of the first round of the French Open, is currently ranked 103rd on the world list.

Twice celebrated victory at Wimbledon Andy Murray, 34, has dropped to 124th place on the men’s world list due to injuries. Scotland will advance to the first round of the men’s singles with a wild card.

Wimbledon the tennis tournament will serve as a test for the return of major public events by the British government, according to news agency AFP.

For Wimbledon’s two largest pitches, the audience is taken to half the maximum capacity. Smaller fields allow a 75% occupancy rate.

For the semi-finals and finals, the organizers are already aiming for the full audience allowed by the arena.

Wimbledon prize money has fallen slightly since 2019. This year, the prize pool totals £ 35 million (about € 40.7 million), up from last time just under £ 2 million more.

The prize money for the winners of the doubles is £ 1.7 million (just under € 2 million). The last prize pool for the winners was £ 2.35 million.

In return, the prize money received by players who fall in the qualifiers and first rounds has been raised.