Tennis, Sofya Zhuk and the Breathtaking Ballet (No Bra)

Sofya Zhuk is now a star on social media. From promise of world tennis (won Winbledon Juniors and the Future Tournament) and potential “new Sharapova” (at home many considered her Masha’s heir) to the undisputed champion on the web: Instagram (where she now has around 170,000 followers) and recently also landing on OnlyFans.

The career of 23 year old Russian tennis player she stopped prematurely also due to some injuries that blocked her way towards a future from top-10 WTA (his best ranking was close to the top 100 in the world rankings). But she still managed to become a champion on the web, blogger, model and influencer.

In recent weeks the beautiful Sofya Zhuk left his millions of supporters breathless with a ballet (to the tune of Can’t Get You out of My Head sung by Kylie Minogue) very sensual.

Check out some of the most epic moments from Sofya Zhuk's dance in the gallery above!







