Tennis | Ukraine demands that Novak Djokovic’s father be banned from entering the tennis stands, the father misses the semi-final

Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan caused aggravation by posing with the man who presented the Russian flag during the quarter-final match.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko on Friday demanded the organizers of the Australian Open tennis tournament to ban the Serbian star player Novak Djokovic to the father. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The reason is Srdjan Djokovic action in his son’s quarterfinal match on Wednesday. Srdjan Djokovic posed together with the man who presented the Russian flag. The man was wearing a z-shirt supporting the Russian war of aggression.

In the Australian Open tennis tournament, it is forbidden to bring flags of Russia and Belarus into the tournament area, among other things.

In addition, a video was published on the YouTube channel of Australians who support Russia, in which Srdjan Djokovic takes the same picture with a man in a z-shirt. The video is accompanied by the text: “Novak Djokovic’s father makes a daring political statement.”

According to AFP, Serbian tennis journalists confirmed that Srdjan Djokovic is in the video. According to the Melbourne Age newspaper, father Djokovic said in Serbian: “Long live Russia.”

Myroshnychenko in addition to removing Srdjan Djokovic’s accreditation, demanded that Novak Djokovic apologize for the events to clarify his position on the war.

Srdjan Djokovic announced that he will leave his son’s semi-final match against the United States Tommy Paul interject. He did not comment on the possible final.

“Our family has lived through the horrors of war. I had no intention of causing such headlines or disturbance,” Srdjan Djokovic said in a statement, according to AFP.

“There will be no disruption in tonight’s semi-final as I have decided to watch the match from home.”

The release also stated that Novak Djokovic will not comment on the uproar.