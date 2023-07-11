Tennis | Two surprise winners advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals

Svitolina, who entered Wimbledon as a wild card, beat Swiatek, the tournament’s pre-favorite. Unranked Vondrousova defeated World No. 4 Nelonen Pegulan.

11.7. 18:53

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina continued his surprise wins at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. In the women’s singles quarterfinals, she defeated Poland, ranked number one in the tournament By Iga Swiatek split score 7–5, 6–7 (5–7), 6–2.

Svitolina, 28, is ranked 76th in the world and entered the tournament as a wild card. However, he has played in the semifinals of Wimbledon four years ago.

Swiatek fought back to win in the fourth round match, and Svitolina could not shake off the world number one easily.

The Ukrainian was already leading the tiebreak of the second set 4–1, until the Pole rumbled past and leveled the sets. In the final set, Svitolina’s two breaks made the necessary difference.

Although the 22-year-old Swiatek has already won four Grand Slams, the quarter-final was his best performance at Wimbledon.

A day in second women’s singles Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova surprised world number four Jessica Pegula 6–4, 2–6, 6–4 difference.

The Czech Vondrousova was in the final of the French Open in 2019, but had not made it past the second round at Wimbledon before this.

Tuesday’s program includes the men’s singles quarterfinals Jannik Sinner – Roman Safiullin mixed Novak Djokovic – Andrei Rublev.