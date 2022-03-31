Friday, April 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Tuittupää Nick Kyrgios was again fined after insulting a judge in Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The $ 35,000 fine was based on unsportsmanlike conduct, insult and outrageous language.

Tennis courts vixen bag, Australian player Nick Kyrgios received a total of $ 35,000 in fines from ATP for a rage attack in a Miami ATP tournament against a Brazilian judge Carlos Bernardes.

Kyrgios, 26, bent in Italy’s quarter-finals on Tuesday To Jannik Sinner and called Bernardes’ judging “creepy” and “embarrassing” during the match.

ATP fined Kyrgios $ 10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, $ 20,000 for verbal insult and $ 5,000 for gross language.

“ATP does nothing for him (Bernardes). He’s just showing up for the next event, and everyone just forgets how bad the referee he was today, ”Kyrgios said after the match.

Kyrgios had already been fined $ 25,000 for hitting his bat and misusing language in an Indian Wells tournament played earlier in March.

#Tennis #Tuittupää #Nick #Kyrgios #fined #insulting #judge #Miami

See also  Accidents The boat sank off Madagascar on Monday - the number of casualties has risen to over 80
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The UN Approves to Investigate Human Rights Violations in Nicaragua

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.