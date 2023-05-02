Tennis, Yana Sizikova: wins in doubles and with little dresses on social media

Yana Sizikova wins two doubles, or better in doubles. The 28-year-old Russian tennis player (born in Moscow) is experiencing a year of great satisfaction in the specialty that saw her enter the top 50 in the world for a few weeks WTA ranking until reaching number 33 in the world rankings (now it has dropped to 55).

In the prestigious tournament underway at Madrid (Wta 1000, the most important after the 4 of the Grand Slam), with colleague Oksana Kalašnikova she reached the round of 16 being then defeated by the duo composed by the American Taylor Towsand and the Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Yana Sizikova (yana_sizikova)



Yana Sizikova is also appreciated by her fans for the class and beauty she shows on social media: for example, the photos with an applause total white look, T-shirt and shorts that enhance the legs and the tennis player’s model physique have been very successful.

