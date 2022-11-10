Tennis | Top promise Otto Virtanen found strong self-confidence and started forging results

In the year, Otto Virtanen has climbed more than 200 places on the ATP list and halved his ranking. The career seems to be on the rise, and the success continues in Roane, France.

Tennis top promise Otto Virtanen flashed his level a few times last summer. He was forging great results on the grass courts of England until the pace slowed down.

No less than ten first-round losses in tournaments of different sizes fit into the middle end period.

The silence ended in Bergamo last Sunday. Virtanen, 21, won the first challenger-level tournament of his career, and Rankkaus started to rocket.

“I had faith in myself, and I was looking forward to the end of the season,” Virtanen says on the day before the new tournament.

Although after the summer the results didn’t always come, Virtanen felt that the game was in control.

“I was just waiting for a good moment, and now it seemed like the game was going smoothly in all aspects.”

Virtanen, 21, has been among the great promises of Finnish tennis for years. For the first time, Virta’s headlines became bigger than average when he won the unofficial World Cup title for 18-year-olds, the Orange Bowl, in Florida. The year was 2018.

Shortly after the Orange Bowl, little news spread about Virtase when he was training the then world number one Novak Djokovic with. The joint management office organized unique vantage points.

There is a huge leap from the youth series to the professional tour, and Virtanen didn’t even jump directly to the challenger level. It took time to grow as a player.

Big up as a matter of fact, Virtanen thought that in the Bergamo race, the wins came out, even though it wasn’t always the most cheerful possible or the best-feeling game day.

“There were no bad batches. It’s great that the week went so smoothly.”

It says a lot about Virtanen’s games in Bergamo that in the seven matches he won, he faced a player ranked six times higher than before.

“There was a little fatigue mentally and physically, but it didn’t hurt. It’s nice that I was able to play well in every match.”

A good sign of Virtanen’s development is of course the severity, but also the level of the tournaments. He played 16 ITF tournaments last year, which is the lowest level of the tour. This year, he has sought victories in only four ITF tournaments.

Rising to the challenger level is a significant step up, although there is still a long way to go.

On the ATP tour, players are met at airports, sometimes opportunities for private flights are offered, and usually all off-field issues are taken care of to the letter.

There is another at the challenger level. Contrary to his original plan, Virtanen decided to play after Bergamo in Roanne, France, when a place in the main series opened up.

The travel routine hit the eyes on Monday morning. Virtanen left by car from Bergamo to Milan airport. The first flight was to Frankfurt and from there the second to Lyon. Finally, there was a 2.5 hour train ride on two different trains until he arrived in Roanne.

An eleven-hour travel day was not exactly what an athlete should have.

However, it didn’t hurt, Virtanen’s winning streak continues in Roanne.

In the second round, Virtanen defeated France Ugo Blanchet 6–7, 6–4, 6–1 and advanced to the quarterfinals, i.e. to the top eight. Next up is Russia Pavel Kotovwhose ATP ranking is exactly one hundred.

Profit In Bergamo, Virtanen’s ATP ranking rose 70 places to 195. The rise ensured that Virtanen will be able to qualify for the Australian Open at the beginning of next year.

The improved Ranking also opens doors to regular challenger tournaments and enables qualifying for the ATP tour.

What has been the biggest change to this rise?

“I’ve probably just trusted my own shots. I have played one match and one point at a time. I have made the opponent play at every point and put more pressure on them.”

Virtanen has forced the opponents to hit the ball, and has not agreed to make a mistake too early or too easily.

“I think I have done everything quite sensibly. Inevitably, nothing has changed in a week or two, but my own credit has grown. I have changed my own plan, what I do on the field. At the same time, the world of thought has changed.”

“Every win brought more confidence last week.”

January at the beginning of this year, Virtanen’s ATP ranking was 395, but in March it was still 412. In seven months, Virtanen has risen well over 200 places.

“There are no more goals for this year. One was to halve the ranking this year and get into the top 200.”

“It’s done. I can play without pressure, and everything is a plus. The game feels really good too.”

In the summer of 2019, Virtanen’s elbow hurt badly. He had a long break, after which the pains returned at the end of the same year.

“Yes, everything has been fine and there is no major problem,” Virtanen acknowledges.

“The elbow has been good since the beginning of 2020. The back is fine, although it gives something stuck when traveling. The back doesn’t like that very much.”

Virtanen says that he hasn’t had to cheat for more than a day or two. It encourages.

After the challenger competitions in Bergamo and Roanne, Virtase has one more tournament marked for this year.

“It’s nice that I get to finish the season in Helsinki. It’s my last race [tänä vuonna]and then the thing is in the package.”

Tali’s challenger tournament will be played in the week starting November 14.