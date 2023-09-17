Sunday, September 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | This is what the victory dance of Finland’s tennis heroes looked like

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis | This is what the victory dance of Finland’s tennis heroes looked like

Finland celebrated a wonderful victory in the Davis Cup.

Finland tennis players made history on Saturday night. The blue-and-white team cleared its way to the top eight in the Davis Cup national team tournament.

The next place was secured when Emil Ruusuvuori beat the US No. 1 player in singles Tommy Paul’s and took Finland to an unattainable 2–0 match lead.

After Ruusuvuori’s victory was decided, he went to shake hands with the opponents and slapped the hand of the Finnish captain Jarkko Nieminen with. After that, the Finnish team gathered on the field for a wild victory dance.

“What a great moment! Before the tournament they [suomalaiset] said they should not be underestimated. Many did that then, but hardly anymore,” said the English-language commentator of the Davis Cup in a video published by the tournament.

The final phase of the Davis Cup will be played in Malaga in November.

#Tennis #victory #dance #Finlands #tennis #heroes #looked

See also  Here America - How Russia 'buys' the silence of Cuba Nicaragua, Venezuela and Bolivia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lula says Cuba is a “victim of an illegal economic embargo” by the US

Lula says Cuba is a “victim of an illegal economic embargo” by the US

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result