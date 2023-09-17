Tennis | This is what the victory dance of Finland’s tennis heroes looked like

Finland celebrated a wonderful victory in the Davis Cup.

Finland tennis players made history on Saturday night. The blue-and-white team cleared its way to the top eight in the Davis Cup national team tournament.

The next place was secured when Emil Ruusuvuori beat the US No. 1 player in singles Tommy Paul’s and took Finland to an unattainable 2–0 match lead.

After Ruusuvuori’s victory was decided, he went to shake hands with the opponents and slapped the hand of the Finnish captain Jarkko Nieminen with. After that, the Finnish team gathered on the field for a wild victory dance.

“What a great moment! Before the tournament they [suomalaiset] said they should not be underestimated. Many did that then, but hardly anymore,” said the English-language commentator of the Davis Cup in a video published by the tournament.

The final phase of the Davis Cup will be played in Malaga in November.