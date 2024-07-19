Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | This is what Harri Heliövaara’s family life is like

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tennis | This is what Harri Heliövaara’s family life is like
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Harri Heliövaara will next play in the Washington tournament at the turn of July-August. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

Harri Heliövaara is a recent Wimbledon winner who juggles playing tournaments and family life. His tennis career, which was once interrupted, is on a strong upswing, as he is now a mentally stronger player.

“I don’t managed to find on my home field”, Harri Heliövaara says and laughs when he arrives a little late at Laajasalo’s tennis halls.

The reason is the road works due to the construction of the Kruunusillat tramway, which has changed the traffic arrangements.

#Tennis #Harri #Heliövaaras #family #life

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Weather | During the weekend, it will become clearer towards Sunday

Weather | During the weekend, it will become clearer towards Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]