Tennis | This is what Harri Heliövaara’s family life is like

Harri Heliövaara will next play in the Washington tournament at the turn of July-August.

Harri Heliövaara is a recent Wimbledon winner who juggles playing tournaments and family life. His tennis career, which was once interrupted, is on a strong upswing, as he is now a mentally stronger player.

“I don’t managed to find on my home field”, Harri Heliövaara says and laughs when he arrives a little late at Laajasalo’s tennis halls.

The reason is the road works due to the construction of the Kruunusillat tramway, which has changed the traffic arrangements.