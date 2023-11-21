Tennis | This is how history-making Finland’s road in the Davis Cup continues

Finland will play in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup on Friday. They will face the Czech Republic or Australia.

Finland the national men’s tennis team made history in Malaga on Tuesday.

Finland defeated Canada 2–1 in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup and cleared its way to the semifinals of the most prestigious national team tournament in tennis for the first time.

Sensational team Finland plays next time on Friday. In the semifinals, Finland will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal, where the Czech Republic and Australia meet.

On the other side of the chart, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as Serbia and Great Britain, will meet in their respective quarterfinals on Thursday.

Second semi-final will be played on Saturday and the final match will be on Sunday.