Tennis | The world-class pitcher wants to hit even more accurately

Otto Virtanen shone in the Davis Cup and now tells where the top performances stemmed from.

Pam!

The ball flies into the outer corner of the box at a tremendous speed. A second later, the ball flies in a high arc far outside the boundaries of the field. Otto Virtanen spreading his arms and unleashing a furious scream.

In the moments before the shout, the current mood and enormous potential of the 22-year-old Finnish tennis star is crystallized.

Virtanen brought down the United States Mackenzie McDonald in the tennis Davis Cup match at the beginning of September with a score of 7–6, 1–6, 7–6 and set the pace for Finland’s giant surprise.

Finland eventually defeated the United States with a 3–0 match win and advanced to the top eight of the national tennis team competition. A young Finn shone brightest in the lights of Split, Croatia (traveled between).

Virtanen was ranked 125th in the world. Nevertheless, during Davis cup week, he beat McDonald ranked 39th in the world and Holland ranked 68th Botic van de Zandschulpin. In addition to this, Virtanen was also able to state that Croatia was better Dino Prizmić (ATP-168).

Virtanen the sensational performances stemmed from a couple of things. One of the most important is the hardening of spiritual Kant.

When he was younger, Virtanen could lose the whole match after a poorly run set, but in the Davis cup matches in Split, he came out of difficult situations.

For example, McDonald led off the third set with a steal and had two game points in the tiebreaker. Still, in the end, Virtanen celebrated. How did you succeed in pulling yourself together in difficult situations?

“There is such a good atmosphere in the team. That’s what he does for his friends,” says Virtanen.

Encouraging words help, but they don’t lead anyone to win the match. In the end, the player has to stop the slide himself and reverse the direction.

“I took a bathroom break, threw cold water on my face. It’s what I like to do. I wake myself up a bit. Then I’ll go through why we’re here and what we’re doing.”

Virtanen enjoys tennis, and it shows.

The third set didn’t seem to bring any change, but McDonald immediately broke Virtanen’s first serve. Virtanen slammed a couple of hard forehands into the net and ended the serving shift with a double fault.

However, panic or the mentality of giving up did not strike.

“I’m looking for something to open up my body and relax. Had to get a little bigger (punch). Then it started to feel better, and the ball started to go more in the field.”

“If I become too passive and just start hitting the ball on the field, I momentarily take over a bit, that is, I hit too hard, for example. I pass a couple of full ones or I try to take full ones on the run ball. It’s not easy to get it to turn around. You just have to try to press more gas.”

Gas and a suitably big gear were found and Virtanen was able to celebrate the culmination of the best week of his career.

“There is a feeling that something has been done. Then you realize it. I see Jarko’s expression, I see the expressions of all Finns, how they are so happy.”

“Yes, I spent a moment in the bag thinking about what had to be done. Now he has already been able to analyze a little more closely.”

Otto Virtanen shouted at the Finnish audience in Split in mid-September.

Another big thing is the change in Virtanen’s coaching. They became coaches in the spring Jarkko Nieminen and German Jan de Witt.

Nieminen is Finland’s best tennis player of all time. In turn, De Witt has coached, in addition to Nieminen, the French, among others Gaël Monfils and Gilles Simon.

Virtanen trains in Finland while under Nieminen’s supervision and travels to tournaments with either de Witt or both of his coaches.

“Jan is a top guy. He understands, knows and has seen everything.”

Understanding the athlete is one of de Witt’s most important strengths. Virtanes has a good example of that.

Cooperation started in May with the French Open, and a month later it was Wimbledon. There was no success, and the journey continued to Mexico. From there, it was planned to continue to North American tournaments before the US Open.

However, there was a change in plans.

“I played a really bad match in Mexico. After that, I told Jan that I was thinking of going on a date. He said we’ll sleep overnight.”

“During breakfast, Jan said that we should take a short break. He always says that I make the decision and there are only right options.”

Virtanen returned to Finland, went to a summer cottage and did not touch a tennis racket for almost a week. After that, he headed to the training ground together with Nieminen.

“It didn’t take long to find such good tennis. Every day there was a feeling that the joke is cool.”

Virtanen made it through the qualifiers to the main series at the US Open and lost to Argentina To Tomas Etcheverry (ATP-34) of a five-round fight. The method that brought a good mood was also used in the preparation for the Davis Cup.

Palm striking is Virtanen’s absolute strength.

In the exercises, a lot has been focused on basic playing and that every shot has an idea. Mere feedback or, similarly, experiments and hitting too hard have been eliminated.

“Through that, you can challenge the top players from the backfield, when you don’t give away free balls.”

“We started training again before the Davis Cup. Three match wins from three matches, you can be quite satisfied.”

However, there is no reason to be too satisfied yet, because development usually ends there. However, there shouldn’t be much cause for concern, as de Witt’s plans for the rest of the year show.

Virtanen heads to Germany’s Halle for 2-3 weeks in December under the watchful eye of de Witt. One of the main areas of the practice session is passing.

Otherwise, there might not be anything surprising in the matter to the layman’s ear, but the serve is one of Virtanen’s most important weapons along with the forehand. Both can stand up to the world’s top players.

A good example of serving skill was seen in the match against Croatia, the host of the Davis Cup tournament. Virtanen led the decisive third set against Prižmić with a score of 5–3 and was able to score the match win.

First pass: through pass, speed 230 kilometers per hour. Second pass: through pass, speed 230 kilometers per hour. Third pass: through pass, speed 230 kilometers per hour. Only 51 seconds passed between the first and third passes. The Finnish audience was captivated.

There were three match balls, but the first one brought the solution. Even the fourth pass clicked into the box, and a few strokes later Virtanen fanned the victory.

Three consecutive passes at a speed of 230 kilometers per hour is a very rare feat. Even the best pitchers in the world can’t do that except with complete success.

So why is Virtanen practicing serving in December?

The reason can be found in the statistics. In the first match against van de Zandschulp, Virtanen’s first pass success rate was an excellent 71. However, against Croatia’s Prižmić, the percentage was only 51 and against McDonald 57.

The goal is to increase the percentage of the first pass to 60–65.

“Jan said that passing will be one of the biggest things. I understand that. If it’s a weapon, let’s make it one that you can rely on in every match.”

When the first serve goes, you can build a winning game on top of it. The development of basic playing and the increase in planning give options to support a strong palm.

Virtanen is capable of a really spectacular game at his best, but as a counterbalance, mistakes and weak episodes have been seen too often.

What kind of player does Otto Virtanen want to be?

“The worst level has to be raised so that I can fight for victory even on bad days. But I want to be the kind of player who can win the biggest matches and the best players in the world. Not necessarily an ordinary player who plays at the same level every day.”