Tennis | The women were forced to the side court, Anastasia Kulikova led the meeting between two nervous players

In Tali’s professional tournaments, the lottery pitted Finns against each other.

Lot was relentless when Finland’s number one women Anastasia Kulikova and Laura Hietaranta met in the first round of the tennis Tali challenger tournament.

There was no end to the nervousness and easy mistakes until Kulikova, 22, finally won 6–1, 7–5.

In the first set only Hietaranta was nervous, in the second both seemed nervous. As many as seven pass breaks messed up the second set. The game lacked rhythm, and it confused the younger Hietaranta, 18, more.

“After the injury, the only thing I care about is my back,” Kulikova said after a long cycle of injuries.

Kulikova collected easy points with her serve, but got into trouble with her double faults, which accumulated eight.

In the last game of the match, Kulikova was more determined, and a little more efficient.

Sandy beach and Kulikova entered the match from completely different settings. Hietaranta has played in recent weeks, won matches and made it to the semi-finals in Haabneem, Estonia, just before the Tali event.

At the beginning of the summer, Kulikova made it to the qualifying final of the French Open championship tournament. The achievement was good, and a clear step forward in my career. Soon after the Paris race, the injuries started, which started a long downhill. There were no less than nine losses in a row before Tali.

“Actually, I got hurt in Paris. I’m not sure at what point there, but I lost the rotation in my back.”

Match experience or lack thereof was visible on the field. Kulikova made mistakes, the number of which became too large if she is going to succeed in Tali.

“It has been hard. This was only the third tournament after injuries. Fortunately, I didn’t feel anything, but I’m still careful and careful.”

Hietaranta did not get into the rhythm it wanted at any point. For short moments he played at his level, until he wasted his good moments again.

Kulikova’s injury in the summer was complicated by the fact that she tried to continue playing in grass court tournaments, even though her back was not in good condition and she was not mobile enough.

“The situation only got worse. Now we’ve had to change almost every stroke of mine.”

Ladies made a return to Tali’s tennis week after a break of a few years, but on the side courts.

The most interesting match for Finns was played on field eight, which is behind the center field and without a bigger audience.

The men’s challenger tournament conquered the best and most followed fields.

Otto Virtanen will start their singles match in Tali on Wednesday, while the Finns are facing each other. He faces by Aleksi Löfman.

It’s good that the Finn continues to the second round, but bad that it’s only the second.

Virtanen visited the court so much on Tuesday that he won his doubles together Eero Vasan with.