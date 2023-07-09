Monday, July 10, 2023
July 9, 2023
World Europe
Tennis | The war motivates the Ukrainian star in the match against the Belarusian player: “This is an even more special match”

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will face Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka at the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Sunday.

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina is even more motivated than normal when he faces Belarus Victoria Azarenka on Sunday at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Svitolina said For the British Broadcasting Company BBCthat he gets extra motivation from the war in Ukraine when he faces Russian and Belarusian players.

“I represent my home country in every match. However, this is an even more special match,” Svitolina said, according to the BBC.

“Many Ukrainians watch the match and cheer me on. I will go there with a fighting attitude and really fight for every point,” he continued.

Svitolina goes into Sunday’s match as the underdog. Azarenka has won each of the five meetings between the pair.

Svitolina has not washed its hands of its Russian and Belarusian adversaries since Russia launched its full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022.

In early June, at the French Open tennis tournament, Svitolina was booed when she left Belarus Aryna Sabalenkan without shaking hands. The Ukrainian player accused Sabalenka of making the crowd boo after going to the net to wait for a handshake.

Now Svitolina commented on the incident to the BBC.

“There was definitely a lot of misunderstanding involved in the case of Paris, because in Strasbourg [aiemmassa turnauksessa] everyone understood my position. That’s why I hope that the British public will understand me in the same way,” said Svitolina.

