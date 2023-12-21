Tennis | The Ukrainian star athlete joined the army as soon as the war started – now tells about the dark situation at the front

Aleksandr Dolgopolov was one of the top tennis players for years. Now he is fighting in Ukraine

Yet a couple of years ago Alexander Dolgopolov toured international tennis competitions. At his best, in 2012, he was ranked 13th in the world.

His CV includes three ATP tournament victories, a place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, 221 singles victories and a host of other achievements.

He decided to end his career in 2021. This in itself is a big upheaval in the life of a top athlete. But last year, his world changed completely.

Russia invaded Ukraine. Dolgopolov considered it his civic duty to take up arms and defend his homeland. A year and a half later, he's still fighting. Dolgopolov gave for the BBC an interview in which he talked about his life at the front.

“The last year on the battlefield has been really tough. When the enemy is shooting and moving closer and closer, you know pretty well where they are. When the gunfire starts, it's a couple of seconds. It sounds a little like a whistle. And then you feel the hit. You can only hope that the gunfire doesn't hit right on top of the trench,” Dolgopolov describes.

Dolgopolov served in the ranks of the Ukrainian intelligence service GUR in Zaporizhia earlier this year. He is currently in Kiev waiting for his next assignment.

The former tennis player says that his worst experience was recently when artillery fire hit really close to his location.

“Usually the firing is random. If our position is seen, it is fired two to five times. Then we are forgotten unless they see the target clearly. It's just trying to hide. That time the situation was really intense. Our positions were fired at 20 times. All of them hit close.”

Dolgopolov survived and says that even though soldiers from his unit have died, he hasn't witnessed the death of many of his friends up close. There are many injured.

Ukrainian the continuation of the struggle and resistance is heavily dependent on the armed support of other countries. The war has been going on for almost two years. If in the summer the signs were promising regarding Ukraine's counterattack and international arms support, lately it has been more difficult in every region.

The latest US aid package has been stuck in the country's Congress for a long time.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Tuesday that the country wants to deploy about 500,000 soldiers in addition to the current forces.

Dolgopolov has a clear view of the situation.

“On the battlefield, Russia has the advantage in most things – more people, more weapons and more ammunition. We need armaments if we are going to win the war. At the moment we are not in a good position mathematically. I don't think the world is doing enough for us right now. I think that's clear.”

In Dolgopolov's opinion, Ukraine is not getting enough help and not fast enough. He emphasizes that it is not only a problem for Ukraine, but for the entire Western world.