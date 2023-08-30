Tennis | The Ukrainian player did not want to shake hands with the Belarusian in the last match of his career

Odessa-born Maryna Zanevska said shaking hands with a Belarusian was like spitting in her family’s face.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka beat the Ukrainian-Belgian on Tuesday in the second round of the US Open in New York Maryna Zanevska in chapters 6–3, 6–2.

Sabalenka, ranked second in the tournament, is one of the biggest challengers to the first ranked Poland For Iga Świątek. However, Sabalenka was nervous in the match and made up to 23 unforced errors, but Zanevska, who was unranked in the tournament, failed to take advantage of her opportunities.

“I want to thank you all for staying there, because if you were I would have left the stadium after the third double fault. Thanks to the audience for their patience,” Sabalenka said after the match.

The match after finishing, Zanevska, who was born in Odessa, Ukraine, did not want to shake the hand of her Belarusian competitor. Belarus supports Russia in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Sabalenka was waiting for a handshake at the net after the match, but Zanevska, wearing a bow in the color of the Ukrainian flag in her hair, motioned to her that she did not want to shake hands. Both just shook hands with the referee.

Zanevska received scattered boos from the audience.

“I know I’m representing Belgium, but my family is in Ukraine,” Zanevska told the AFP news agency.

“I respect Aryna as a tennis player. He is a champion and a hard worker and what he does in tennis is great. But it is my personal decision not to shake hands with someone who has not come forward [tuomitsemaan sotaa]”, Zanevska continued.

“I don’t judge him. He protects his family and I protect mine. I have family members on the front lines, and if I shook his hand, it would be like spitting in their face.”

Just Zanevska, who turned 30, had already said in advance that the US Open would be the last tournament of her career due to chronic back pain.

Sabalenka will next face Britain in the tournament By Jodie Burrage.