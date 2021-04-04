Tennis | The top pair of tennis got engaged, released great pictures of the sparkling ring

Svitolina and Monfils have been dating for three years.

Top tennis job love was refined into an engagement when a Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and French Gaël Monfils posted photos of a recent family event on Twitter.

Svitolina and Monfils have been dating since 2018 and on Saturday the couple was ready to get engaged and publish the news of the whole tennis to the next world.

Back in this week, Svitolina played in the Miami Master Tournament in Florida. He advanced to the semi-finals until he lost to the final winner of Australia Ashleigh Bartylle. Immediately after his defeat, Svitolina jumped on the first plane leaving for Europe and now found out why there was such a rush to return.

Svitolina, 26 ,’s career is at its peak and even going up. He believes the engagement has raised his level of tennis. Svitolina praises Monfils for bringing calm to his game.

“I’m talking more to my coach these days,” Svitolina replied to the question of how Monfils has impacted his tennis. “I’m more open with my coach and I talk more with Gaelic tennis and my feelings.”

Svitolina thinks the big change happened ten months ago.

Svitolina is fifth on the women’s WTA list and Monfilsin, 34, is 14th on the ATP list.

Perhaps the most famous tennis love story in the world is American Andre Agassin and German Steffi Grafin perennial marriage.