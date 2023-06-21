Tennis | The tennis star hit such a perfect shot that you rarely see

Sebastian Korda knocked out Daniel Evans in straight sets. A rare success was seen in the deciding moments of the opening set.

Although the situation seems almost impossible, a perfect performance can sometimes save you from a predicament. This was found out by the United States Sebastian Korda and British Daniel Evans in the tennis ATP tournament at London’s Queen’s Club on Tuesday.

Korda led the opening set 5–4, and his serve was at 30–30.

Korda (ATP-32) came up to the net after his forehand, but Evans (ATP-25) lofted the ball over Korda.

Korda ran after the ball, and Evans in turn rose to the net to secure the point win. However, the opposite happened.

With his back to the field, Korda hit the ball between his legs in a beautiful arc over Evans. The ball landed right in the end zone, and Evans asked for a video review of the situation. The review showed that the ball hit the line, and Korda was awarded a draw. He took advantage of the set point, took the opening set 6–4 and the second 7–5.

Successes between the legs are seen in tennis from time to time, but rarely with such perfect accuracy and in such an important place. A high shot to the very back line is a difficult performance even from a normal playing position, not to mention Korda’s performance.

Emil Ruusuvuori faced Bulgaria in the opening round of the tournament Grigor Dimitrov. Dimitrov advanced to the next round with 6–2, 6–4.