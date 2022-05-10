Tennis | The tennis star completely lost his nerve in the middle of the game, shouting to the audience, “Shut up!”

Denis Shapovalov, who ranks 16th on the world tennis list, was heated by the Italian Open.

Tennis star Denis Shapovalovin emotions warmed up during the Italian Open. Shapovalov faced an Italian in Monday’s match Lorenzo Sonegon.

In the second installment against Sonego, Shapovalov received a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as he jumped over the net to clear up with the referee.

After the punishment, the Canadian tennis star lost his temper.

“I just showed the mark,” Shapovalov shouted at the judge CBS’s by.

The tournament the supervisor intervened and tried to reassure the player. The angry Shapovalov replied, “This is stupid!”

The 23-year-old Shapovalov continued to shout as fans began to express their dissatisfaction by boasting a world ranking to the 16th-ranked star.

Shapovalov shouted at the audience “Shut the fuck up!” which could be translated as “shut up”.

After the match, Shapovalov apologized to the referee.

“A lot of things happened in this heat. I need to behave better. That was my fault. I know the rules next time. I really don’t step over the net, ”Shapovalov said TSN: n by.

Fans Despite the incident with Shapovalov, Shapovalov says he enjoys playing in Rome.

“Fans love me here and I love fans. Even after the match, there were a lot of people standing, waiting for pictures and stuff.”

Shapovalov won the match against Sonego 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3. He will face Georgia next Nikoloz Basilashvilin.

