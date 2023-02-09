Thursday, February 9, 2023
Tennis | The tennis star completely lost his nerve: in an instant he smashed three of his rackets

February 9, 2023
Alexander Bublik made numerous double faults in the match and gave his rackets a ride.

In tennis we see from time to time players getting nervous, which may end in the deliberate breaking of the racket.

On Wednesday night in the Montpellier ATP tournament, the defending champion Alexander Bublik took this “tradition” to a new level: he scattered three of his clubs.

On top of that, Kazakhstan’s Bublik broke the rackets in one go. First to go was the club with which he had made his third consecutive double fault. After that, Bublik walked to his mail bag, took the bat and broke it up.

Even that wasn’t enough to curb the frustration, Bublik broke one more racket.

Bublik had lost the opening round against France To Gregoire Barrere 4–6 and won the second set 7–6 (14–12) after clearing three match points. The third set stretched into a break game, which Bublik was losing 0–6 when the nervousness happened.

In the end, Bublik lost the tiebreaker of the deciding set 3–7.

The 25-year-old Bublik is considered a “passing machine”, who made 19 through passes in this match as well, but he made no fewer than 14 double faults in the match, says Aftonbladet.

Finland is also participating in the tournament Emil Ruusuvuoriwho beat Sweden in the opening round Mikael Ymerin. Today, Thursday, Ruusuvuori will face the United States in the second round match Maxime Cressyn.

