Tennis | The tennis director’s comments about the war shocked the Ukrainian player: “I broke down mentally”

WTA Tour CEO Steve Simon’s views on the war came as a shock to Lesja Tsurenko.

Ukrainian a tennis player Lesja Tsurenko withdrew from her third-round match at Indian Wells on Sunday due to a panic attack.

The reason for the scene, he says, is the CEO of the tennis women’s WTA tour by Steve Simon with. A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

“A few days ago, I spoke with the CEO of the WTA, Steve Simon, and I was shocked by what I heard,” Tsurenko said, according to The Guardian.

“He said he does not support war. But if Russian or Belarusian players support the war, that’s just their opinion and it shouldn’t upset me.”

Tsurenko says that he asked Simon if he understands the meaning of what he said in the middle of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Simon had replied that this was his opinion on the matter.

“I was shocked by this conversation, and in the last match it was really difficult for me to play. I had a panic attack when it was time to go to the field. I broke down mentally.”

Tsurenko says that she, along with other Ukrainian players, has requested a consultation with the WTA board about Simon’s position.

“We want to discuss how someone like Steve Simon can be the leader of the WTA and what should be done about it.”

Russians and the return of Belarusian athletes to international competition fields in various sports has been talked about at an accelerating pace recently.

The International Olympic Committee and its President Thomas Bach have considered a model where Russian athletes could participate in the Paris Olympics as “neutral athletes” without national symbols.

The idea has been rejected by many Ukrainian athletes, and the mayor of Kyiv shares the same opinion Vitali Klitschko and the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky a close assistant Myhailo Podoljak.

“Sports is, after all, politics and representing the politics of your own country. Russian athletes represent genocide. They do it deliberately and defiantly,” Podoljak commented to Ilta-Sanom at the end of February.

“Their athletes show that here we represent a country capable of mass murder. A country that can force children to their knees and shoot them. A country that can gang rape women with different citizenships. A country that can destroy the centers of large cities and completely disregard international law.”