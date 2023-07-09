Tennis | The teenage sensation’s incredible flight continues at Wimbledon – 16-year-old Mirra Andrejeva to the fourth round

Andrejeva got to the tournament through qualifying.

Russian Mirra Andreeva building a real cinderella story at the Wimbledon women’s tennis tournament. The 16-year-old teenage sensation already marched to the fourth round in the London grass court tournament, when ranked 22nd Anastasia Potapova fell by a score of 6–2, 7–5. Andrejeva, who entered the tournament through the qualifiers, rose from a bad losing position to a set win in the second set.

“This was an absolutely incredible fighting game. She (Potapova) played really well. I wasn’t in a very good mood after being down 1-4 (in the second set),” Andrejeva told news agency AFP.

However, the young tennis talent kept a cool head and fought with iron nerves to win the match.

“Even if I wanted to show my emotions on the field, I couldn’t. I felt like I couldn’t even breathe the whole time on the field,” Andrejeva recounted her mood.

Whatever happens to the Russian at Wimbledon in the future, she will make a drastic rise in the women’s tennis world rankings. He is currently ranked 102, but the ranking will rise even more immediately after Wimbledon. Andrejeva already had a nice amount of ranking points from the French Open tournament, where she made it to the third round.

Next, Andrejeva will face the 25th ranked USA by Madison Keys in the fight for a quarter-final spot.