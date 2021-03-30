Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Tennis | The start of the match between Emil Ruusuvuori and Jannik Sinner was delayed by more than half an hour

March 30, 2021
Technical problems delayed the start.

Usually rain postpones tennis outdoor matches, however Emil Rose Mountain and Italian Jannik Sinnerin the start of the match in the Miami Master Tournament was delayed due to technical problems.

“Ladies and gentlemen. We have technical issues and we try to get them resolved, but the players leave the locker room to wait. I hope you understand, ”the ATP representative told a small audience.

The technical problems were related to network connections and the automatic judging system used in the field.

Field came on the field for the first match of the day, which was supposed to start in Florida at 11 a.m. local time. They didn’t have time for the balling phase when the wait shifted to the locker rooms.

The problem only affected the Ruusuvuori and Sinner fields, while the matches were running elsewhere.

Players returned to the field after about half an hour of waiting.

On the Rose Mountain was under three tough three-way matches before Sinner faced. Although the matches were played at the pace of one break, the contract had to be spent in the spring heat of Florida.

The last time the players faced each other, Rose Mountain won the Canberra Challenger Tournament early last year.

.
