Tennis | The star player's match was interrupted – a deadly poisonous snake slithered onto the field in Australia

Dominic Thiem experienced quite a surprise in Brisbane, Australia.

A tennis match had to be interrupted for 40 minutes due to a venomous snake straying onto the field. The incident happened in Australia during the ATP tournament qualifiers in Brisbane.

They met in the match Dominic Thiem mixed James McCabe. Thiem is the 2020 US Open singles champion.

Snake was bounced from the side of the field among the power lines. It was also quite close to the ball boys on the side of the field. Due to the dangerous situation, the match was stopped.

A snake care professional was brought to the scene and removed the reptile to safer lands. The video published in X shows how they try to catch the brown skater.

“I love animals, especially exotic ones. However, I was told that it was a very poisonous snake that was close to the ball boys. So the situation was really dangerous,” Thiem said BBC for the match after.

According to the BBC, the snake was an eastern brown snake, about 50 centimeters long. It belongs to the family of venomous garden snakes. The species is one of the deadliest snakes and causes the highest number of snakebite deaths in Australia.

The Eastern brown snake is one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

40 minutes after a long interruption, Thiem pressed to win the match 2–6, 7–6 (7–4), 6–4. He won and advanced to the final qualifying round.

The Austrian Thiem is ranked 98th in the world. At his best, the player who belonged to the world's elite has suffered from injuries and a lack of self-confidence last year. At his worst, he didn't fit into the top 300 players in the world, but he's fighting his way back to the limelight.