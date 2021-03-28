Sunday, March 28, 2021
Tennis | The skies of Henri Kontinen and Edouard Roger-Vasselin broke in the opening round of the doubles in Miami

March 28, 2021
in World
Romania’s Horia Tecau and El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo defeated the Finnish-French pair in two sets 6–4, 6–3.

Finnish player Henri Kontisen and his French couple Edouard Roger-Vasselin the sky broke in the opening round of the tennis ATP tournament in Miami.

Romanian Horia Tecau and El Salvador Marcelo Arevalo defeated the Finnish-French pair in a doubles match. The match was decided in two rounds 6–4, 6–3.

Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin were not placed in the tournament. The Miami tournament is the second most valuable ATP 1,000 Masters level after the grand slam tournaments.

Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin will play their first full season together and win the Montpellier ATP tournament at the end of February.

Prior to this year, they played in the ATP tournament in Stockholm in October 2019, which they also won at the time.

Venezuela: Juan Guaidó announced that he tested positive for coronavirus

