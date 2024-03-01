Tennis | The Russian star yelled at the referee and was adjudged to have lost – the opponent was also dismayed

The match between Andrei Rublev and Aleksandr Bublik ended in a strange incident.

Tennis ATP tour Dubai tournament semi-final to the Russian top Andrei Rublev and representing Kazakhstan Aleksandr Bublik sometimes it ended surprisingly and quite confusingly.

Bublik was leading the decisive third set 6–5 and had match point when Rublev's shouts to the linesman ended the match: the Russian star was adjudged to have lost.

The cries of Rublev, who is ranked fifth in the world, were apparently not really understood, because another judge claimed that he was cursing a fellow judge in Russian. Rublev claimed to have spoken English as hard as a rock, and without forceful words. However, nothing helped, and that's how Bublik got to the final match.

Bublik also tried to turn the head of the match referee and the ATP supervisor who was there.

“I would have rather lost the decider 6-7 than won like this. We could have had one of our greatest encounters with each other, in front of a full crowd. It's a pity that it ended this way”, said Bublik, who became the first Kazakhstani ever to enter the top 20 of the men's world rankings with his place in the finals.

See also Football HJK took the lead with a really questionable penalty kick, Inter star Petteri Forsell was driven out Andrei Rublev could not agree with the tennis referee.

Rublev also received sympathy from the Spanish player Alejandro Davidovich from Fokinawho also had a suggestion to avoid similar situations.

“It's really unfair that Rublev was disqualified without making sure that the linesman understood everything correctly. The rule must be changed. We need VAR [videotuomarointi]to tennis”, Fokina stated in the message service X.