Tennis | The Russian Olympic medalist tried to get to Poland – was turned away at the airport

Tennis player Vera Zvonareva did not make it to Poland, where she was supposed to play in the tournament starting on Monday.

Russian of a tennis professional Vera Zvonareva entry to Poland was denied for the rest of the week. The Polish authorities prevented the player from entering the country, citing state and public security.

Poland has taken a hard line with Russians since Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It has not allowed into the country people who support the actions of Russia or Belarus. In the spring of 2022, Zvonareva played in the Miami Open wearing a headdress that read: “No war,” but that did not affect the decision of the Polish authorities over the weekend.

Zvonareva tried to get into the ground in order to play in the Warsaw Open starting on Monday, for which she had been named.

The Russian arrived at Warsaw International Airport on a flight from Belgrade.

“Vera Zvonareva, who used a visa issued by France, tried to enter our country on a flight from Belgrade to Warsaw. After arriving from Serbia, the tennis player stayed in the transit area of ​​Warsaw Chopin Airport and after 12 today he flew to Podgorica [Monenegroon]”, the Polish authorities said BBCaccording to

Warsaw the organizers of the tournament have not yet commented on the player’s turning at the border, but the umbrella organization of women’s tennis, the WTA, tweeted that it is aware of what happened.

The WTA emphasized that the safety of the players is one of its most important goals. The WTA plans to evaluate Zvonareva’s case later.

Zvonareva, 38, has been ranked second in the world rankings at her best (2010). She won bronze in women’s singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.