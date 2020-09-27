If the organizers of Roland Garros can be satisfied with one thing, it’s good that – good news – the roof covering the central, after three years of work, is working perfectly. Thanks to the capricious weather for having been able to test this 55 million euros book this Sunday – opening day -. But, undoubtedly less applause for this Covid-19, which for several months has been driving the direction of the Porte d’Auteuil tournament crazy. Postponed initially from the end of May to the end of September, the organization which still counted this summer on a tonnage of 20,000 people per day – ie 50 to 60% of the site’s capacity – had to review its copy. Due to the upsurge in cases, it therefore fell to 11,500 – 5,000 on the two main courts and 1,500 on the third court, with the site being divided into independent areas – then, a week ago, to 5,000. In the end, there will be only 1000 lucky people in all and everything, who each day will be able to pass through the doors of the biggest tournament in the world on clay. After a Flushing-Meadows emptied of its fury, a canceled Wimbledon, Roland Garros will therefore live at a minimum. “These are tens of millions of euros going up in smoke”, calculated the deputy general manager of the marketing and economic development department of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Stéphane Morel. In total, over the two weeks of competition, the tournament will host only 15,000 people, instead of the usual 500,000. “We will of course reimburse spectators whose tickets are going to be canceled, with a pang of heart. We are convinced that we could have accommodated 5000 people, because the site is huge … Unfortunately that’s how it is, “lamented Guy Forget. A pang in the heart, quite understandable because this fall in the gauge will have a cost far from ‘be negligible. In 2019, the French Open had brought in 260 million euros in revenue, nearly 40% of which was due to television rights. Knowing that the FFT’s budget is estimated at 325 million, we can imagine the loss that s announcement, not only for the Grand Slam tournament, but also for French tennis as a whole. The endowments of the federation for the regional leagues still represent 50% of their budget. some time and even the FFT had taken the lead in the spring by launching a support plan of 35 million euros – 21 million for the benefit of clubs, 9 million for players in the professional circuit, and 5 for independent coaches and teachers – ? It is at the end of the m arche that we count the …