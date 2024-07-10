Tennis | The reporter got to hear his honor from Novak Djokovic again: “Do you have any other questions?”

Tennis|Tennis legend Novak Djokovic did not agree with reporters on Monday about the behavior of the Wimbledon crowd. The next day, he got nervous again when the reporter asked about the topic.

Legendary The Serbian star was not the talk of Monday’s match of the Wimbledon tennis tournament Novak Djokovic victory for Holland From Holger Runebut Djokovic’s behavior after the match.

Djokovic misheard the Rune supporters’ shouts of “Ruuuuune” and thought the crowd was booing him.

After the match, an interviewer told Djokovic that the chants were probably not aimed at him or meant to be provocative. The tennis star disagreed with the reporter.

“Yes, they tried. Yes, they tried. I don’t accept this,” Djokovic said.

“Look, I’ve been on tour for over 20 years, so I know all the tricks.”

Djokovic charged the audience with direct words in the court interview after the match.

Tuesday another journalist also got to hear his honor. Djokovic got nervous In a BBC video interview supplier by Sam Harris when talking about it.

At the beginning of the video, Harris asks what Djokovic thinks about his post-match behavior.

“In the same way,” Djokovic replies.

Next, Harris wonders if the seven-time Wimbledon champion feels he’s getting the respect he deserves in London.

“As I said in the post-match interview, most of the crowd was respectful,” Djokovic says.

“But when I feel that the audience is crossing the line, I react to it. I don’t regret my words or actions.”

Djokovic finally has enough when Harris is still going on about the same topic.

The Serbian, in turn, interviews Harris:

“Do you have any other questions?”

“Are you only focusing on that, or do you have questions about the match as well?”

Harris tries to continue the discussion about the post-game reaction, but Djokovic interrupts Harris before he can finish his sentence.

“This is already the third question on the topic. I said what I had to say about it,” says Djokovic.

At the end of the video, Harris asks about Djokovic’s next opponent, From Alex De Minaur. The Serbian briefly states that he expects a tight match before getting up from the interview chair and walking away from the screen.