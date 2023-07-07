Tennis | The reporter congratulated the loser on the win, then repeated his peculiar question

Spain’s Paula Badosa found herself in a special situation.

Wimbledon Perhaps the most special press conference of the tennis tournament was held on Friday in Ukraine Marta Kostjukin and Spain Paula Badosan after the match.

Kostjuk won the match 6–2, 1–0, when Badosa had to give up due to back problems.

After the match, Badosa found himself in a confusing situation when a journalist congratulated him on the win at a press conference. After this, the reporter asked Badosa about his health and self-confidence.

The surprise was visible on Badosa’s face when he started his answer by correcting the reporter’s information about the outcome of the match.

A third person could also be heard from the background, who pointed out to the questioner that Badosa did not win.

“Didn’t he win?” the reporter wondered.

This one after that, he repeated a somewhat unusual question about health and self-confidence. If you have had to miss a match due to back problems, your health or self-confidence are unlikely to be in order.

The question of the reasons for the suspension would have been a completely different matter, but now it seemed that the reporter had not seen the match at all.

“I don’t feel like I’m in the best shape. I just had to give up, so I hope I feel better”, commented Badosa.

Later on Friday, Badosa was visiting her boyfriend by Stéfanos Tsitsipas match. The Greek Tsitsipás knocked the host country out of the playoffs Andy Murray’s after a five round fight.