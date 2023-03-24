Rachel Stuhlmann queen at the WTA 1000 in Miami

The Miami tournament is underway: ATP and WTA 1000 (where Camila Giorgi’s defeat against Victoria Azarenka was recorded while Martina Trevisan beat Nao Hibino in the third round)one of the most important in the world and the highlight of American concrete (together with Indian Wells just concluded with the victories of Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina) between March and April. Among the many champions who are participating in Florida, it was the one who mesmerized the fans Rachel Stuhlmann. tennis player? No, almost. Tennis influencers. Indeed, she specifies on her Instagram page: “No. 1 tennis influencer”. Mind you, as a girl you played at the University of Missouri, showing some talent.

But in the end she chose this dress… social tennis, where she is considered the queen. And so here it is Miami Open, where he could not miss and where he participated in an event organized by Citi Taste of Tennis: Rachel Stuhlmann’s dress with generous neckline and slit, between seeing and not seeing, has made the hearts of all tennis fans leap (see the gallery). But certainly also for those who are not fans of this sport…

