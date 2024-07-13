Tennis|The Wimbledon prize money is significant even in the scale of Heliövaara’s entire career.

Wimbledon winning the tennis tournament brings For Harri Heliövaara the largest single race prize pool of his career. The pair that won the doubles at Wimbledon will be awarded 650,000 British pounds. Both players will receive 325,000 pounds, i.e. around 378,000 euros.

The prize pool at Wimbledon is significant not only for this season but also for the entire career of Heliövaara’s teens.

According to the ATP Tour website Heliövaara’s career earnings before Wimbledon were 1.4 million dollars, or about 1.29 million euros. Before Wimbledon, Heliövaara had earned about 151,000 dollars from this year’s tournaments, or a good 138,000 euros.

For those who played as a champion with Heliövaara To Henry Patten success money is an even more significant part in terms of the whole career. According to the pages of the ATP tour, Patten has earned a good 310,000 dollars in his career before Wimbledon, or about 285,000 euros.