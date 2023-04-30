Tennis | The president didn’t realize the microphone was open – a harsh comment slipped from Djokovic

Milorad Dodik criticized the Djokovic tennis family.

Republika Srpska president Milorad Dodik let out a low-style text Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic about the family on the TV channel RTS, tells e.g. Daily Express. He spoke inappropriately before the official TV broadcast started, but the microphone was already open. The words were recorded and became public.

“The Djokovics are pretty badass, huh. When you work with them, hmmm… gypsies are pretty good… They his [Novak Djokovicin] his partner, and he still lost,” Dodik twisted.

The politician’s speech was related to the Srpska Open tennis tournament, in which Djokovic was the number one star. However, the player already lost in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Player’s brother Djordje Djokovic served as tournament director.

Dodik later issued an apology for what he said. He praised Djokovic’s family and sarcastically thanked RTS for making his comments public.

“I apologize if the things presented on social media have offended Djokovic’s family members. It hurt me too. I thank RTS for the sleepless nights. I can’t believe it handled it in such a horrible way,” said Dodik Tennis World USAaccording to

Dodik has been described as a radical and nationalist leader. He has previously served as the Serbian representative in the college of the three presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has been shared into two political entities: the Bosniak-Croat-dominated Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serb-majority Republika Srpska.