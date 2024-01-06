Tennis | The place in the final was secured, a great stretch from Emil Ruusuvuori

The Finnish tennis ace will play in the final match of the Hong Kong tournament.

Emil Ruusuvuori continued his strong performances at the Hong Kong ATP tournament on Saturday. The Finn advanced to the final by defeating the Austrian in the semi-final by Sebastian Ofner by 4–6, 7–5, 6–3.

Ruusuvuori was not discouraged by the loss of the first set, but fought for itself in the second set and continued to have good moves in the deciding set.

Second the semi-final will be played later and the tournament's number one seed will meet in it Andrei Rublev and Juncheng Shang. The final will be played on Sunday.

The winner of the men's singles will receive $100,640 (91,850 euros) in prize money, and the loser of the final will receive $58,750 (53,615 euros).