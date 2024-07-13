Sunday, July 14, 2024
Tennis | The pictures show the joy of Heliövaara and Patten after the Wimbledon victory

July 13, 2024
Tennis | The pictures show the joy of Heliövaara and Patten after the Wimbledon victory
Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten won the men’s doubles of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Picture: Reuters, AFP / Newspaper photo

The second Grand Slam win of Harri Heliövaara’s career made the man emotional.

Finland in tennis Harri Heliövaara won the Wimbledon tennis tournament in men’s doubles on Saturday night.

Heliövaara, 35, knocked out his British partner in the final of Henry Patten with Australians by Max Purcell and by Jordan Thompson set 6–7, 7–6, 7–6. All sets went to a tiebreaker.

“Tears tell everything. This is very emotional”, said Heliövaara in the field interview after the match.

Heliövaara and Patten’s championship was the second men’s doubles Grand Slam win in Finnish tennis history. Henri Kontinen won the Australian Open men’s doubles in 2017 of John Peers with.

Previously, Heliövaara has also won the mixed doubles of the US Open tennis tournament in 2023.

Heliövaara and Patten received a prize pool of 650,000 pounds, or about 756,000 euros, for their win. The pot is divided in half, so Heliövaara earned about 378,000 euros with the Wimbledon victory.

Picture: Andrej Isakovic / Newspaper photo

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

The decision to win caused Harri Heliövaara to ventilate. Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Heliövaara dropped to his knees to celebrate. Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Picture: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

Picture: Paul Childs/Reuters

